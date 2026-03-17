Works in progress on new College site

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited the site of the new Gibraltar College at Europa Point on Friday, where construction work is progressing.

The project will deliver a purpose-built campus with expanded classrooms, specialist workshops and improved learning spaces for students and adult learners.

The new college is intended to strengthen further and adult education in Gibraltar, with the government saying it will support skills, training and future opportunities.

Dr Cortes said: “While others may prefer to criticise from the sidelines, we remain focused on delivering real improvements to education and skills training in Gibraltar.”

“The new Gibraltar College will mark a new era in further education in Gibraltar, which will benefit our young people and our community as a whole.”