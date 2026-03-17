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Tue 17th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Works in progress on new College site

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2026

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited the site of the new Gibraltar College at Europa Point on Friday, where construction work is progressing.

The project will deliver a purpose-built campus with expanded classrooms, specialist workshops and improved learning spaces for students and adult learners.

The new college is intended to strengthen further and adult education in Gibraltar, with the government saying it will support skills, training and future opportunities.

Dr Cortes said: “While others may prefer to criticise from the sidelines, we remain focused on delivering real improvements to education and skills training in Gibraltar.”

“The new Gibraltar College will mark a new era in further education in Gibraltar, which will benefit our young people and our community as a whole.”

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