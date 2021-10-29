Writing heroes: Dante, Blake and Joyce, give life meaning, shape and inspiration
This year is the 700th anniversary of the death of the Florentine poet Dante Alighieri in 1321. Simply referred to as Dante, this writer and philosopher, is the author of the monumental epic poem ‘Divine Comedy’, a landmark in Italian literature and one of the greatest works of all medieval European literature. Dante also wrote...
