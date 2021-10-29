Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Writing heroes: Dante, Blake and Joyce, give life meaning, shape and inspiration

By Alice Mascarenhas
29th October 2021

This year is the 700th anniversary of the death of the Florentine poet Dante Alighieri in 1321. Simply referred to as Dante, this writer and philosopher, is the author of the monumental epic poem ‘Divine Comedy’, a landmark in Italian literature and one of the greatest works of all medieval European literature. Dante also wrote...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Local News

Automated numberplate recognition vehicles to enforce parking rules

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph bursts Glacis United’s early bubble with 4-1 victory

28th October 2021

Sports
Crucial early three points for Lynx after two heavy defeats

28th October 2021

Sports
Europa defeat a stubborn and difficult Manchester 62

27th October 2021

Opinion & Analysis
Freedom of speech and online hate are different things

27th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021