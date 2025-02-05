Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Feb, 2025

YAJ kicks off with a host of activities

By Chronicle Staff
5th February 2025

The Youth Arts Jamboree has launched with diverse activities, including poetry recitals, art gallery tours, street art sessions, Capoeira workshops, and ongoing competitions, with upcoming stage lighting and sound design workshops for young people.

The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, saw a poetry and short story recital held at the Mayor’s Parlour in the City Hall, where winners of the annual competitions had an opportunity to share their work and network in a celebratory occasion.

Several school groups have dipped into the art related content, with tours at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery offering an interactive experience for pupils.

They have been able to learn more about the work of our heritage artists and take part in fun activities.

Street art has also taken centre stage, giving young people an awareness of their surroundings and Gibraltar’s art heritage connection too.

Workshops with the Gibraltar Youth Service began last week, with Nathan Conroy and his AIM team demonstrating the skills involved in Capoeira, with young people able to take part and sample the discipline in a fun and inclusive environment.

The session also involved percussion work and dance moves which entertained and motivated those taking part.

Other opportunities for young people are also available, with the Video competition and the Library Card design competition underway.

The closing date for entries is February 28. More details on culture.gi

A technical Workshop focusing on stage lighting and sound design is also planned for April 4 and 5, for young people aged 14-24 years. If interested, email development@culture.gov.gi for more details and to book your place.

