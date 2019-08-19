Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Young chefs learn culinary arts at Dolphin Youth Club

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
19th August 2019

The team at the Dolphin Youth Club spent the week introducing children to various cuisines from around the world as part of their GSLA summer programme. This week the children made scones from England, lasagne from Italy, stir fry from China, meatballs from Spain and fajitas from Mexico. Darryl Britto, support youth worker led the...

