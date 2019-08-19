Young chefs learn culinary arts at Dolphin Youth Club
The team at the Dolphin Youth Club spent the week introducing children to various cuisines from around the world as part of their GSLA summer programme. This week the children made scones from England, lasagne from Italy, stir fry from China, meatballs from Spain and fajitas from Mexico. Darryl Britto, support youth worker led the...
