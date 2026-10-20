Young people raise priorities with Minister for Youth at symposium

Young people from schools, organisations and youth groups presented their priorities directly to the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, during a Gibraltar Youth Symposium.

Participants came from the College of Further Education, Bayside School, Westside School, Possabilities, GAMPA, the Air Cadets and Gibraltar Youth Service users.

In the lead-up to the event, two working groups met with Gibraltar Youth Service staff to identify the issues they wanted to raise and prepare presentations for the minister.

The young people then delivered those presentations and took part in discussions during the symposium.

Participants also signed up to new working groups which will be established to explore the issues further, develop recommendations and take forward practical actions.

The Gibraltar Youth Service said the symposium formed part of its work to give young people opportunities to be heard, engage with decision-makers and contribute to policies and services affecting them.

Mr Santos said: “It is important for young people to be heard and to give them the opportunity to influence decisions that affect their lives. It was inspiring to hear these young people present with confidence and engage in constructive discussions throughout the session.”

The Youth Service thanked the young people, schools and organisations which took part.