Thu 11th Dec, 2025

Youth symposium participants attend special parliamentary session with Madam Speaker

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, facilitated a special session in Parliament for members of the Youth Symposium, where they heard from the Speaker of the House, Karen Rammage, about her role in the Gibraltar Parliament.

Twenty-eight young people attended the event and learned about Madam Speaker’s professional background and the various roles she has held throughout her career, including her work in law and the justice system and her responsibilities as Speaker.

Madam Speaker provided an overview of Gibraltar’s political history from the 1950s onwards, highlighting key milestones such as the two Gibraltar referendums and the development of the Constitution, and explaining their significance in shaping Gibraltar’s modern political landscape.

One participant reflected on the experience, saying: ““I thoroughly enjoyed the session with Madam Speaker.”

“Hearing about her journey in law and her emphasis on the importance of debate reminded me of the power a voice holds and how speaking up isn’t just important, it can truly be impactful.”

Another young attendee shared a similar sentiment, stating: “It was inspiring to hear about the journey Madam Speaker has had throughout her lifetime. She passed on lessons she had learned and gave us students an insight into the importance of debate and having our voices heard in society.”

Madam Speaker also spoke about the importance of open debate, respectful dialogue and active civic engagement, aligning this with Mr Santos’ ethos of empowering young people and giving them a voice.

This formed part of the ongoing work of the Youth Symposium, which encourages young people to speak passionately and supports them in addressing issues that affect their lives.

To conclude the session, Madam Speaker announced that a new project will be established to further strengthen youth involvement in parliamentary and civic processes, and the young people took part in a question-and-answer segment.

