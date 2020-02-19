Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

£10,000 fine for importing RHIB

By Priya Gulraj
19th February 2020

Four Spaniards who were arrested after a high-speed chase in Gibraltar waters off Eastern Beach were yesterday fined £10,000 by the Magistrates’ Court importing a 13-metre rigid-hull inflatable boat. Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s marine section pursued the vessel off the eastern side of the Rock after they received information from the Guardia Civil....

