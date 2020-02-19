£10,000 fine for importing RHIB
Four Spaniards who were arrested after a high-speed chase in Gibraltar waters off Eastern Beach were yesterday fined £10,000 by the Magistrates’ Court importing a 13-metre rigid-hull inflatable boat. Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s marine section pursued the vessel off the eastern side of the Rock after they received information from the Guardia Civil....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here