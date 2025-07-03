There was Magik in the air at MAG
At 9 pm, there was an air of expectancy in the new MAG premises on Wellington Front last weekend. The newly refurbished vault was hosting its first major gig featuring Magik, a local/Spanish Rock band fronted by veteran singer Giles Ramirez and legendary Spanish guitarist Manolo Arias. The band first released a series of rock...
