GSD raises concern over audit report as tensions rise in Parliament
There were tense exchanges on Wednesday evening between GSD MP Roy Clinton and the Speaker of Parliament, Karen Ramagge, after the Opposition said an outstanding report from the Principal Auditor had been delivered to Parliament 10 days before the current session, but not made public. The Opposition had quizzed the Gibraltar Government just last week...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here