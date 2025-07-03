Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD raises concern over audit report as tensions rise in Parliament

By Brian Reyes
3rd July 2025

There were tense exchanges on Wednesday evening between GSD MP Roy Clinton and the Speaker of Parliament, Karen Ramagge, after the Opposition said an outstanding report from the Principal Auditor had been delivered to Parliament 10 days before the current session, but not made public. The Opposition had quizzed the Gibraltar Government just last week...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

In Supreme Court, a sports bar triggers complex exchanges on constitutional law

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt submits planning application for new Gibraltar College at Europa Point

Tue 1st Jul, 2025

Local News

New RGP Commissioner Owain Richards is sworn in

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Richard's Rendezvous Tipping the scales

Tue 1st Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Labour market growth slows as Government prioritises efficiency, Bossano says

3rd July 2025

Local News
Restored Parasol Hall breathes new life into The Mount, a gem in Gibraltar’s history

3rd July 2025

Local News
Cortes announces 49 new teaching posts, school phone policy, and AI in education

2nd July 2025

Features
Music Review: Epic classical choral concert in Spitfire Hall

2nd July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025