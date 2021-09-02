11 migrants found at sea to be deported
Some 11 migrants, including two juveniles, who appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for immigration offences will be detained until they are seen out of Gibraltar. During their court appearance, all 11 pleaded guilty to being non-Gibraltarians in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate. They were rescued at sea during two separate incidents...
