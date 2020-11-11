Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

132 war memorials given listed status ahead of Armistice Day

By Press Association
11th November 2020

By Ted Hennessey
More than 100 war memorials across England have been given listed status ahead of Armistice Day.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport added 132 memorials to the National Heritage List on the advice of Historic England.

Among them are the Leighton Buzzard memorial which is understood to have been formed from the largest single undressed granite block ever quarried in the UK, and the Old Basing war memorial in Basingstoke, which commemorates 25 local men.

Also given Grade II status are the East Cowes Air Raid Protection memorial on the Isle of Wight, the Bridley Manor war memorial, near Worplesdon, Guildford, and the Machine Gun Corps war memorial in Folkestone.

The memorials were built in the aftermath of the First World War and are among tens of thousands that were erected across England honouring the people who lost their lives in the conflict.

In 2014, Historic England committed to listing 2,500 war memorials by the end of 2018 to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, and surpassed the target.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Our war memorials across the country remind us of the huge sacrifices made by generations in the conflicts of the last century, and provide communities with a focal point to express their gratitude and loss.

“We are proud to continue our work in recognising and protecting these important public monuments so future generations can continue to honour and remember the fallen.”

Heritage minister Nigel Huddleston said: “I am very pleased that this year, as we mark the centenary of the Cenotaph itself, we have protected 132 memorials so that future generations can learn about those who gave so much to our country.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the public have been asked to mark Armistice Day at home this year and not to visit the sites.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Normality at the border as new Covid rules come into force in Andalucia

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Young Goodman Brown

11th November 2020

Features
Still dancing under the shadows

11th November 2020

Features
Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ its word of the year for 2020

11th November 2020

Features
Remembrance Sunday marked in closed event

11th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020