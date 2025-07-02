Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Music Review: Epic classical choral concert in Spitfire Hall

By Joe Adambery
2nd July 2025

An impressive baptism by music was given to the newly refurbished tunnel complex at Hayes Level, a stone’s throw from the Tower of Homage. Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, a cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra, first premiered in Frankfurt in 1937 and was performed in the magnificent Spitfire Hall to a packed house of some...

