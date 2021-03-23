Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

176 rental allocations despite pandemic, Govt says

By Chronicle Staff
23rd March 2021

The Gibraltar Government allocated 176 rental flats last year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister for Housing Steven Linares confirmed.
Mr Linares added that there were more allocations than in previous years but explained that the turnaround of flats is unpredictable in nature.
He added this was carried out in spite of limited resources due to the Covid lockdowns.
The Government said the Housing Department has also quickly adapted to new working practices and has been working closely with the Ministry for digital services in order to modernise and expand their services to an online based facility.
“Although not completely rolled out, it is envisaged that this will happen very soon,” the Government said in a press statement.
“It can also be confirmed that the 21 of the 23 Government rental flats currently unoccupied are already under offer to waiting list applicants.”
Mr Linares said he was delighted rental allocations surpassed previous years despite the pressures caused by the pandemic.
“This excellent management of Gibraltar’s housing stock speaks for itself,” he said.
“Furthermore, as the sales of affordable homes continue apace, this will increase the future return of Government rental flats to the stock, and further reduce the waiting list for Government rentals.”
The public are reminded that despite the Housing Department’s efforts to actively monitor the proper utilisation of Government flats, members of the public are encouraged to continue to report all seemingly vacant flats to their hotline, 20040040 or via e-mail to housing@gibraltar.gov.gi so these can be investigated.
The Government added that all flats reported to the Housing Department as vacant are investigated immediately and any necessary action is taken thereafter.

Most Read

Local News

Curfew ends Thursday as Gibraltar leaves behind ‘the deadliest winter’

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

UK to base HMS Trent in Gibraltar, highlighting Rock’s strategic role

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Five escape unhurt after car rolls into sea

Sat 20th Mar, 2021

Local News

Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM quizzed on McGrail inquiry

23rd March 2021

Local News
Bees find new home in Upper Rock

23rd March 2021

Local News
Gruelling challenge raises much needed funds for Cancer Research

23rd March 2021

Local News
Rare jellyfish sighting at Rosia Bay

23rd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021