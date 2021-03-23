176 rental allocations despite pandemic, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government allocated 176 rental flats last year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister for Housing Steven Linares confirmed.

Mr Linares added that there were more allocations than in previous years but explained that the turnaround of flats is unpredictable in nature.

He added this was carried out in spite of limited resources due to the Covid lockdowns.

The Government said the Housing Department has also quickly adapted to new working practices and has been working closely with the Ministry for digital services in order to modernise and expand their services to an online based facility.

“Although not completely rolled out, it is envisaged that this will happen very soon,” the Government said in a press statement.

“It can also be confirmed that the 21 of the 23 Government rental flats currently unoccupied are already under offer to waiting list applicants.”

Mr Linares said he was delighted rental allocations surpassed previous years despite the pressures caused by the pandemic.

“This excellent management of Gibraltar’s housing stock speaks for itself,” he said.

“Furthermore, as the sales of affordable homes continue apace, this will increase the future return of Government rental flats to the stock, and further reduce the waiting list for Government rentals.”

The public are reminded that despite the Housing Department’s efforts to actively monitor the proper utilisation of Government flats, members of the public are encouraged to continue to report all seemingly vacant flats to their hotline, 20040040 or via e-mail to housing@gibraltar.gov.gi so these can be investigated.

The Government added that all flats reported to the Housing Department as vacant are investigated immediately and any necessary action is taken thereafter.