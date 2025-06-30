Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Small pools at Camp Bay and Little Bay temporarily closed following vandalism

By Chronicle Staff
30th June 2025

The small pools at Camp Bay and Little Bay have been temporarily closed due to damage caused by recent acts of vandalism, the Department of the Environment has confirmed.

The Department said the facilities had recently undergone repairs ahead of the bathing season, and expressed disappointment at the disruption caused.

In a statement, the Department said: “These facilities were designed for the enjoyment of the entire community and it is disheartening that the inconsiderate actions of a few have disrupted their use for all.”

“Repairing this damage will require time and resources that could have been better spent on improvements and services for the benefit of the wider community.”


The Department added that it was aware many people make use of the pools and would prioritise restoring them to a safe and useable condition as quickly as possible. It thanked beachgoers for their patience and understanding.

The public has been reminded that damage to public property is a crime and that anyone found committing deliberate acts of vandalism will be prosecuted. Suspicious activity should be reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

