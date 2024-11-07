2,000 poppies line John Mac for Remembrance

Around 2,000 poppies remembering lives lost in conflict has been displayed in the John Mackintosh courtyard.

Volunteers at the Arts and Crafts Association have produced a poppy banner which commemorates the lives lost in both world wars and the subsequent conflicts.

All the poppies have been individually knitted or crocheted and sewn onto a large banner to bring to showcase to the public and create awareness.

This is the fourth year that the volunteers have produced such a banner which showcases a symbol of respect.

Filled with some 2000 poppies, the banner also includes some purple poppies which also pays respect to the lost animals during periods of war.

Elizabeth Farrel, a committee member at the Arts and Crafts Association, told the Chronicle that the aim is to carry on taking part in such initiatives, including for other occasions such as the spring festival.

“It’s mainly for awareness,” she said.

“We don’t get any profit out of it, the different charities don’t profit, but they get the awareness.”

ARMISTICE DAY

The 106th Anniversary of Armistice Day will be commemorated with a short ceremony in the Lobby of Parliament House on November 11 with a reduced number of wreath layers due to the ongoing refurbishment works.

The two-minute silence will be marked by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11am. A Bugler will then sound the Last Post and wreaths will be laid.

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, will be leading the ceremony.

Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.

The Governor, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will lay wreaths during the ceremony.