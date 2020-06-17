2021 exam season ‘may be delayed’
By Gabriella Peralta and agencies Comprehensive school students could face further disruption due to Covid-19 as plans reportedly being considered by UK education authorities include delaying next year’s exam season or continuing the emergency marking system. UK exam regulator Ofqual, which oversees GCSE and A Level exams, has begun making contingency plans for next summer’s...
