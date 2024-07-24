Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

National Day celebrations programme announced

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th July 2024

A programme of events for this year’s National Day celebrations has been announced by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The Gibraltar Fair will take place from August 23 to 31 daily from 7pm at the Admiral Rooke Site.

The Art Space International Art Fair will run from August 27 to September 1 at the Sunborn, with the ‘Our Gibraltar’ Exhibition taking place from August 28 to September 6 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

The Gibraltar Wine Festival will take place on August 30 at Reclamation Road from 5pm.

A fashion show in aid of Bossom Buddies where those taking part can become a ‘model for a day’ is set down for September 4 at the Queensway Quay Promenade from 8.30pm.

Music lovers can enjoy a rock concert on September 6 and 7 at the Arena and O’Reily’s in Ocean Village, a street party on Castle Steps on September 7, and a youth rock concert on September 8 at Casemates.

A boat procession will be taking place on September 8 at Coaling Island, where those who wish to attend should arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

A National Day Mass at The Shrine of Our Lady of Europe will take place at 7.30pm on September 9.

The programme events for September 10 will be released shortly.

A spokesperson for SDGG said: “The SDGG has worked closely with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events that should ensure an enjoyable three weeks of National Celebrations.”

“As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on celebration, with varied entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion.”

“I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.”

