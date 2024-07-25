Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Liquidators gear up for fraud case against Globix three 

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
25th July 2024

The liquidators of collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform Globix are gearing up to file a fraud claim against key figures behind the company, the Supreme Court heard on Thursday.  Daniel Feetham, KC, the lawyer for the liquidators, told the court his clients had concluded an investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions to untangle a web of crypto wallets...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Local News

UEFA takes disciplinary action against Spanish players over Gibraltar chants

Tue 23rd Jul, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Sports

Spanish Footballers’ Association says UEFA disciplinary over Gibraltar chants is ‘intolerable attack on freedom of expression’

Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New educational hub unveiled at Alameda Gardens

24th July 2024

Sports
MTB Continental Series coming to Gibraltar in October

23rd July 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson Fear of Indigo Waters

23rd July 2024

Features
The Girós, a Menorcan family on Main Street with a French past and a future in Málaga

23rd July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024