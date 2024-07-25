Liquidators gear up for fraud case against Globix three
The liquidators of collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform Globix are gearing up to file a fraud claim against key figures behind the company, the Supreme Court heard on Thursday. Daniel Feetham, KC, the lawyer for the liquidators, told the court his clients had concluded an investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions to untangle a web of crypto wallets...
