DPC clears garage project despite concerns over ‘development creep’ into Nature Reserve
The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday approved a proposed garage extension at Villa 5, The Sanctuary, 3 Maida Vale despite concerns about environmental impact and “development creep” on the Nature Reserve. The application was for construction of a two-storey garage extension due to “existing insufficient parking provision”. The site currently has just one garage...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here