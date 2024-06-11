2024 GCS Cultural Awards – Call for Nominations

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is opening the nomination process for this year’s Cultural Awards, which aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

The GCS 2024 Cultural Awards will look at achievements ranging from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 with the public encouraged to nominate individuals or groups, events, projects, and organisations throughout this specific one-year window that deserve the recognition.

The categories this year are:

Youth Award – 21 years and under

An individual (or group of artists) that have shown potential or have displayed real talent during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

Senior Award – 22 years and over

An individual (or group of artists) that have shown potential or have displayed real talent during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

Best Education Project

A project that has shown the power of the arts and culture, engaged the community, and creating high-quality artistic outputs, during the last year.

These three categories are open to public vote with all monies received from the telecom voting donated to the GBC Open Day Fund.

Other awards that will be presented which will not be open to public voting are:

The Cultural Ambassador Award

An artist or artistic endeavour which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map, during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services – Extraordinary Achievement Award

A discretionary award given to an individual or group based on an extraordinary achievement during the last year. The body of work produced over a more extended period might also be considered, as required.

The Ministry of Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award

An award which recognises dedication, commitment, and service to the Arts.

The Board can consider awarding two winners in each category, based on the

nominations received. In the Youth division one of the awards may include the ‘Rising Star’ Award for junior talent.

“The Cultural Awards recognise the breadth and quality of talent we have in Gibraltar,” said the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.

“I am committed to continue nurturing and celebrating our creatives and would like to encourage the community to get on board and nominate the candidates they feel deserve recognition, for not only their talent but also for their hard work, consistency, and dedication. The arts and culture are the backbone of our society and those who dedicate their lives to creating and adding to our collective enjoyment deserve to be put in the spotlight.”

The public is invited to submit their nominations via the online form available from Culture.gi

Alternatively, you can pick up a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall or City Hall Reception, or access one from the GCS website, closing date for nominations is Friday, July 12.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 28.

For further information contact the GCS Development Unit on 20041839 or email: development@culture.gov.gi.