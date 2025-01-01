Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Jan, 2025

2025 set for richer cultural calendar and tourism boost, Santos says

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
1st January 2025

This year is set for record breaking cruise calls, adventure tourism, new cultural events, and a boost in off-peak visitors, the Minister for Culture and Tourism Christian Santos said. Mr Santos set out his plan for 2025 which aims to build on the current cultural calendar and also capitalise on Gibraltar’s tourist product. The year...

