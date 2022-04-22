Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

21-Royal Gun Salute marks Queens 96th birthday

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2022

A 21-Royal Gun Salute was fired by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at Grand Battery House on Thursday to mark the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth.

Members of the public gathered to watch the salute, which lasted just over three minutes as officers stood to attention.

The Inspecting Officer, Albert Isola, the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, was hosted by the Regiment's Commanding Officer, Lt Col Simon Dyson, with the Officers and Warrant Officers of the Regiment joining at Grand Battery House to mark the occasion.

In London, Gun salutes rang out across the capital in honour of the Queen’s anniversary and Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the monarch for her “dedicated and faultless service” over 70 years.

BIRTHDAY WISHES

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday wrote to the Queen to offer the warmest birthday wishes on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister said that as Queen of Gibraltar, she is very respected and loved by the community as a whole.

“This year is a particularly special year as Her Majesty marks her 96th birthday as well as her 70th year as Queen,” Mr Picardo said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to welcoming the Earl and Countess of Wessex during their visit to Gibraltar in June and to celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee together with the rest of the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories.”

“Happy Birthday, Your Majesty.”

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a number of events are being planned in Gibraltar by the Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The programme includes an exhibition produced by the Gibraltar National Archives at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates from June 7 until July 22.

The popular Calentita food festival will be renamed “Jubilita” for this year, and is being organised by Word of Mouth Productions and Gibmedia.

The event will take place at the Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park on June 2.

Another street party is being organised by the Rotary Club of Gibraltar for June 4 at Governor’s Parade, with fancy dress, music, food and drink on offer.

The GCS is calling on members of the community to support the events that mark this 70th Anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne.

Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, said: “Gibraltar’s loyalty to Her Majesty is unquestioned.”

“The Queen has been an anchor, and an inspiration for Gibraltarians for decades, and we have always celebrated such joyful occasions with great enthusiasm.”

“We have an opportunity to celebrate once again and to enjoy these events as a community, showing our continued affection and support for Her Majesty.”

The full programme of events is available on www.culture.gi.

For further information please contact the GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Catalan Bay residents raise concerns over Eastside marina

Fri 22nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Local News

Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission confirms treaty talks continue

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ferry to Morocco resumes after two year pandemic pause, uniting families

22nd April 2022

Local News
DPC analyses environmental impact of Eastside project

22nd April 2022

Local News
Long Covid clinic under review as GHA plans to scale back

22nd April 2022

Local News
Covid drive through to close on Sunday, with self-testing advised

22nd April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022