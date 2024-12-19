24-hour taxi service in place for Christmas period

The Gibraltar Taxi Association will be providing a 24-hour service over the Christmas period, the Ministry of Transport has announced.

Seven private hire vehicles will be working 24 hours a day from December 24 to January 6, each working three shifts throughout the period which is in addition to the usual service provided throughout the year.

“The Ministry would like to remind the public of the dangers of drinking and driving with such arrangements being made to ensure reliable and alternative transport is available to all, including not only the enhanced taxi service, but also the free night bus which will run over the Christmas period,” the Government said in a statement.

Rides can be arranged by calling their phone line on 20070052 or using the GTA Taxi App.

The Minister of Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “I am very pleased to continue working with the GTA to further improve the taxi service and am very grateful to the drivers who will be working through the festive season while others are enjoying the break.”

“My Ministry will continue to work with all stakeholders through 2025 to further promote sustainable transport and assist the community as much as possible. And we all wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”