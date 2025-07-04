Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bruzon briefs Parliament on sports and civil continegencies

By Eyleen Gomez
4th July 2025

The Minister for Sports, Industrial Relations, and Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, praised the new management model at the Europa Sports Complex (ESC) as he opened his budget speech on Friday. Under the revised arrangements, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) oversees the internal areas of the complex, while the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) is...

