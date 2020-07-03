Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

25% of population have downloaded Covid app

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd July 2020

The Gibraltar Government estimates that a quarter of Gibraltar’s population has downloaded the BEAT Covid app.

The contact tracing app has been available for the past two weeks and the Government has strongly urged the public to download it.

Following privacy concerns worldwide over contact tracing apps, the Government has stressed that the app is “completely anonymous” and no personal data will be logged or shared with anyone at any time.

The app works via Bluetooth and registers when other phones have been in close contact.

It runs in the background after being downloaded and only registers other phones who have the app.

There is also an option to alert those registered by your phone after receiving a positive test result.

“Contact tracing is an important part of the public health response to the Covid-19 virus and this App will provide valuable support to this essential work in fighting the virus,” the Government said in a press statement on the day of the launch.

“The goal is to as quickly as possible, reduce the further transmission of the Covid-19 virus by informing App users that they have been close to a person who has tested positive.”

The Government added that the more people that download the app, the more effective it will be.

