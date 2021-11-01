Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

5,000 crocheted poppies for veil of Remembrance at City Hall

By Alice Mascarenhas
1st November 2021

A ‘Poppy Veil’ made from 5,000 specially crocheted wool and felt poppies was hung from the Mayor’s balcony at City Hall on Monday, marking the start of the month of Remembrance.

November is the month when all those who gave their lives in war to defend democratic freedoms are honoured.
It serves to remember the sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain, Gibraltar and the whole Commonwealth.

The ‘Poppy Veil’ was the idea of Arts and Crafts Association member Corina Gidei, and was organised through the Arts and Crafts Association involving many individual ladies, men and groups from across the community of Gibraltar.

Over 5,000 poppies have been made since around March this year, including by residents of Mount Alvernia.

Leftover poppies have been turned into broaches and are on sale at the Arts and Crafts premises in Casemates.

Keen to support the efforts of this community project and the commemorations of Remembrance, Mayor Christian Santos gave permission for the ‘Poppy Veil’ to hang from the Mayor’s balcony.

He told the Chronicle it was important for the Office of Mayor to commemorate and remember all those who have given their lives in service.

“This is a beautiful initiative from the ladies at the Arts and Crafts Association with help from residents from Mount Alvernia, Knit Gibraltar and other members of the public. It shows the support from the community and the respect to the fallen,” he said.

On hand to see the hanging, the Mayor then had his picture taken with some of the ladies who had been involved in the project.

The ‘Poppy Veil’ can be seen on the Mayor’s Balcony until 12 November. Remembrance Sunday takes place on the second Sunday of November, the Sunday closest to 11 November, which was Armistice Day and therefore the anniversary of the end of World War One.

This means Remembrance Sunday this year is on 14 November.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Sports

Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal

Sat 30th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Students see nature up close during Tovey Cottage visit

1st November 2021

Local News
Action on Poverty urges community support for Govt in Brexit talks ‘replete with risk and promise’

1st November 2021

Local News
Slow change 'will break cycle of decay' on Road to the Lines

1st November 2021

Local News
Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

31st October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021