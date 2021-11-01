5,000 crocheted poppies for veil of Remembrance at City Hall

A ‘Poppy Veil’ made from 5,000 specially crocheted wool and felt poppies was hung from the Mayor’s balcony at City Hall on Monday, marking the start of the month of Remembrance.

November is the month when all those who gave their lives in war to defend democratic freedoms are honoured.

It serves to remember the sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain, Gibraltar and the whole Commonwealth.

The ‘Poppy Veil’ was the idea of Arts and Crafts Association member Corina Gidei, and was organised through the Arts and Crafts Association involving many individual ladies, men and groups from across the community of Gibraltar.

Over 5,000 poppies have been made since around March this year, including by residents of Mount Alvernia.

Leftover poppies have been turned into broaches and are on sale at the Arts and Crafts premises in Casemates.

Keen to support the efforts of this community project and the commemorations of Remembrance, Mayor Christian Santos gave permission for the ‘Poppy Veil’ to hang from the Mayor’s balcony.

He told the Chronicle it was important for the Office of Mayor to commemorate and remember all those who have given their lives in service.

“This is a beautiful initiative from the ladies at the Arts and Crafts Association with help from residents from Mount Alvernia, Knit Gibraltar and other members of the public. It shows the support from the community and the respect to the fallen,” he said.

On hand to see the hanging, the Mayor then had his picture taken with some of the ladies who had been involved in the project.

The ‘Poppy Veil’ can be seen on the Mayor’s Balcony until 12 November. Remembrance Sunday takes place on the second Sunday of November, the Sunday closest to 11 November, which was Armistice Day and therefore the anniversary of the end of World War One.

This means Remembrance Sunday this year is on 14 November.