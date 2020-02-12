MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar must do more to combat money laundering and terrorism financing
Gibraltar must do more to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, according to a detailed report by a team of international experts who identified fundamental “shortcomings” in compliance with international standards, even while acknowledging that key supervisors here have “a robust understanding” of the risks and requirements. The 250-page report by the Council of Europe’s...
