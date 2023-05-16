5in5 raises over £3,000 for two charities

Over £3000 was raised by the 5in5 charity team last weekend during a two-day fundraising event for the Cancer Relief Centre and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

The weekend kicked off with a five a side football tournament, with NatWest banking the winning trophy.

The event organised by the GFA had an array of different attractions ensuring it was a fun day out for all the family, who turned out in droves undeterred by the earlier rain.

On Sunday over 200 people took part in a 5km/3km fun run/walk that started in Casemates. The atmosphere was one of fun with many people taking the whole family out for the event, babies in prams, toddlers on scooters, dogs on leads, grandparents in tow.

These events were a precursor to the main event, the 5in5 half ironman challenge where the team comprising of Charles Harrison, Adrian Lopez and Kerion Alvarez will undertake five half ironmans in five consecutive days.

This starts on Tuesday, May 23 and everyone is welcome to join them on any stage of the event on any day. The 90km cycle starts at 6am from the GSLA (GASA) car park, the 21km run from the same place at 10.30am and the 1.9km swim with start at 1.30 from the Pavilion.

Ahead of this the team are encouraging people to join them for a 5km run on Friday morning from MidHarbours roundabout at 6.15am and are asking for people to wear their 5in5 tops. Last Friday over 30 runners formed part of the ‘5in5 army’, they are hoping this week will be the biggest yet.

It will be the last run before the challenge and “it would be great to get as many people as possible to join in”, said Mr Harrison.

There are still some large and x-large tops for sale and can be purchased by contacting 5in5 directly via Facebook.

Follow the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/5in5Gib for up to date details and latest information.

