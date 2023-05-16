Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

5in5 raises over £3,000 for two charities

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
16th May 2023

Over £3000 was raised by the 5in5 charity team last weekend during a two-day fundraising event for the Cancer Relief Centre and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

The weekend kicked off with a five a side football tournament, with NatWest banking the winning trophy.

The event organised by the GFA had an array of different attractions ensuring it was a fun day out for all the family, who turned out in droves undeterred by the earlier rain.

On Sunday over 200 people took part in a 5km/3km fun run/walk that started in Casemates. The atmosphere was one of fun with many people taking the whole family out for the event, babies in prams, toddlers on scooters, dogs on leads, grandparents in tow.

These events were a precursor to the main event, the 5in5 half ironman challenge where the team comprising of Charles Harrison, Adrian Lopez and Kerion Alvarez will undertake five half ironmans in five consecutive days.

This starts on Tuesday, May 23 and everyone is welcome to join them on any stage of the event on any day. The 90km cycle starts at 6am from the GSLA (GASA) car park, the 21km run from the same place at 10.30am and the 1.9km swim with start at 1.30 from the Pavilion.

Ahead of this the team are encouraging people to join them for a 5km run on Friday morning from MidHarbours roundabout at 6.15am and are asking for people to wear their 5in5 tops. Last Friday over 30 runners formed part of the ‘5in5 army’, they are hoping this week will be the biggest yet.

It will be the last run before the challenge and “it would be great to get as many people as possible to join in”, said Mr Harrison.

There are still some large and x-large tops for sale and can be purchased by contacting 5in5 directly via Facebook.

Follow the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/5in5Gib for up to date details and latest information.

5in5

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Fresh vision for Fortress House Gallery

Sat 13th May, 2023

Local News

Gibtelecom files plans for internal office makeover

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Concern as NatWest announces move to close pooled client accounts

Mon 15th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Beryl Zammitt steps down from Blood Cancer charity

15th May 2023

Features
Catalan journalist explores links between Gibraltar, Catalonia and Menorca

15th May 2023

Features
5in5 charity to hold fundraising events this weekend

12th May 2023

Features
St Pauls solve King’s Coronation mystery

12th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023