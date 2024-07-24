The Gibraltar Horticultural Society expands their horticultural borders

As part of their expanding program of activities for its members and the community the GHS has added a new element to their calendar exploring other horticultural activities in other countries.

For this first trip the Chair of the GHS Annabelle Mor-Codali took the group to Tangiers. All thought was put into the comfort and enjoyment of all the travellers. Hopping of the ferry with an eager group to explore the city and an introduction into the world of horticulture in other continents. We were collected at the port by a bus and driver who drove us first on a panoramic tour of Tangier in the comfort of the bus.

In the afternoon after a rather enjoyable lunch which our local guide Hicham took us, we were dropped off at the Hotel Chellah for a rest, a swim or just a chill out in the beautiful gardens. Hotel Chellah reminds visitors back to Bogart days, pianos, and jazz music.

Then it was the start of serious sightseeing so our first stop the stunning Donabo Botanical Gardens sitting in the mountains and carved out an oasis of tranquillity and serenity after the busyness of Tangiers. Malika El Alaoui a native from Tangier’s and British artist Paul Belvoir’s collaborated on the garden’s design. The charming Paul took us round pointing at the variety of flowers and areas they have created including their collection of mint plants from across the world. Then it was a lovely treat to sit in the beautiful terrace of the restaurant and have Moroccan tea and cakes.

Tangier has had some grand scale restorations over the past few years, the beach has been painstakingly cleaned, pedestrian promenades’ have popped up everywhere the gardens bloom with lush, new greenery. The current King Mohammed VI has been eager to update the city and this can be eagerly seen in all areas. Many in Gibraltar will remember Allen Village Resort as the must do destination when the frontier was closed. A lot of our travellers where pleasantly surprised it was still in operation and that the resort has now been completely enclosed by the city.

After the tranquillity of the gardens we continued our journey to Cape Spartel, camel riding and Gates of Hercules a must-see spot if travelling to Tangiers. Standing by the Cape there is a sense of wonder to see the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean looking out of North Africa across to Spain.

Tangier is a melting pot of culture, custom and country and quite different to other cities in Morocco and a must do destination. After a delightful dinner at one of the many seafood restaurants we all retired to the jazz lounge for a night cap and some music.

Next morning our adventure continued after a traditional Moroccan breakfast including strong coffee and Moroccan pancakes with honey, we set off for Asilah a delightful coastal town with beautiful artwork and architecture in the town.

After a walking tour around the city and a lot of bartering with stall holders we returned to Tangier for a late lunch before our ferry. Having our own guide for the weekend definitely added value to our trip as he knew the best local restaurants and helped everyone with their shopping including finding all the local hidden gems.

If we had to highlight one activity from our horticultural trip it would be difficult to say, but it’s the amount of fun and laughter from all the travellers of all ages. Tangier offers the traveller a variety of cultural delights.

For more information on further trips and horticultural activities please visit our website at www. gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com.