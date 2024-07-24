Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

GCS storytelling engages youngsters

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th July 2024

Youngsters took part in a storytelling session at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

The initiative, which forms part of Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Summer Programme, aims to encourage children to read.

This was the final storytelling session within the programme, after sessions which took place at Commonwealth Park, GEMA Gallery and Campion Park.

The sessions were carried out by committed volunteers.

The GCS summer programme also included two art-related workshops, yoga, and a dance/movement class.

