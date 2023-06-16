5th Battery Royal Artillery conducts vital training in Gibraltar's unique environment
Some 90 soldiers from the 5th Battery Royal Artillery touched down on the Rock’s “special” environment earlier this month to carry out vital training. Part of the 19th Regiment, “The Scottish Gunners” of the Royal Artillery, 5 (Gibraltar 1779-83) Battery shares a close relationship with the Rock which has provided a unique training environment for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here