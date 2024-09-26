£6,312 donated to Red Cross Ukraine appeal, which remains open

A donation of £6,312 for the Gibraltar Red Cross’ Ukraine appeal was presented to Lady Bathurst, the Gibraltar branch’s new President, at The Convent on Monday.

In attendance were Ernest Danino and Brian Brooks, who drove to the Ukrainian border with an array of medical supplies early on during the conflict after setting up an appeal.

The funds, which are in addition to £150,000 already donated to the Ukraine appeal by the Gibraltar Red Cross, became available from late donations and money saved on costs during their trip and VAT refunds on supplies.

Also in attendance were Edgar Lavarello, treasurer of the Gibraltar Red Cross, Welfare Officer Lois Soiza and committee member Christine Clifton- Psaila.

Mr Danino said: “We were pleasantly surprised when we checked the account two years after we initially went, and some money had still come in drips and drabs.”

“So, we decided to make the presentation to the Red Cross.”

Mr Danino said it is important that people remain aware of the plight facing Ukrainians.

“The country is still suffering an invasion from another neighbouring country.”

Mr Britto added: “There was money left in the account because we didn’t know whether there was going to be another trip or if we were going to have another initiative to try and support Ukraine.”

“We realised the best thing was to hand it [the money] over to the Red Cross.”

He also urged people not to ignore the ongoing conflict.

“It is really important that people still realise there is a conflict, nothing has changed and people are still dying,” he said.

Lady Bathurst said Wednesday’s donation was “incredible”.

“The thing that strikes me about Gibraltarians is how incredibly generous they are, both with their money and time,” she said.

The Chair of Gibraltar Red Cross, Tim Bristow, said in a statement: “We welcome Lady Bathurst’s participation with the Red Cross, along with His Excellency the Governor, Sir Ben Bathurst, becoming Patron of the Gibraltar branch.”

“As the Ukraine war continues with its devastating consequences, we’ll take this opportunity to remind everyone this Red Cross special appeal very much remains open.”

Mr Lavarello said: “This latest contribution is significant in that it takes the funds raised by our local branch since 2022 to over £150K, which are forwarded to the British Red Cross to provide direct humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.”

“Humanitarian assistance is still much in need and donations can be posted, made in person at the Red Cross Office to the rear of the Convent or transferred to the Gibraltar Red Cross account at the Gibraltar International Bank (account number 01569002 marked for ‘Ukraine appeal’, bank code 60-83-14; IBAN G162 GIBK 0000 0015 6900 002) ”.