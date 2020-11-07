Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

70% of first-year students fear part-time work has ‘dried up’, UK survey finds

By Press Association
7th November 2020

By Vicky Shaw

Seven in 10 first-year university students fear the coronavirus pandemic will leave them unable to find part-time work to support their studies, a survey has found.

Some 71% of those surveyed believe they will struggle to find employment in the current climate, with female students particularly likely to take this view, Nationwide Building Society found.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of female students were of this opinion, compared with two-thirds (66%) of male students.

More than 1,000 first-year university students were surveyed online between September 29 and October 1.

Without employment at university, more than half (53%) of first-year students believe they will end up in more debt once they finish their first year and when they eventually graduate, the survey found.

Financial concerns and coronavirus restrictions have led some freshers to cut back their spending.

More than a third (38%) plan to spend less during this academic year as a result of Covid-19, with women more likely to be planning to spend less (41%) than men (35%).

Socialising, travel and hobbies are the three most common areas where students expect their spending to be lower than expected.

But more than a quarter (27%) plan to spend more on other items, including on food and drink at home, online learning materials and new or better gadgets such as laptops and tablets.

James Broome, head of current accounts at Nationwide, which has a FlexStudent account in its range, said: “Starting out at university in 2020 will undoubtedly have been an unusual experience, with the ability to socialise being significantly restricted due to Covid-19.

“While this means that less is being spent, less is also being earned due to many part-time university jobs having dried up. The ability to manage money has, therefore, become even more important for students on a tight budget.”

(PA)

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt in talks over lifeline link as airlines cancel flights

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Cortes meets aspiring teachers at Uni of Gib

7th November 2020

Features
Will the pandemic put an end to paying with cash?

7th November 2020

Features
Round tower discovered in the Northern Defences

6th November 2020

Features
Nurses make the difference

6th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020