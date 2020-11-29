Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 29th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mental Welfare Society urges ‘complete overhaul’ of mental healthcare after audit findings

Conchita Triay of the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
29th November 2020

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society [GMWS] has called for a “complete overhaul” of the mental health system in Gibraltar following the publication of the mental health audit carried out by Public Health England. The charity and pressure group said the mental health system in Gibraltar needs a “complete restructure” and “more coordination”, with “more investment...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx salvage a point after going behind to Bruno Magpies

29th November 2020

Sports
Hockey final postponed due to rain

29th November 2020

Sports
Collegians gave Eagle’s Orange tough battle for third place (incl image gallery)

29th November 2020

Sports
Rogers claims another victory in 6.5km race (incl. image gallery)

29th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020