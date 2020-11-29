Mental Welfare Society urges ‘complete overhaul’ of mental healthcare after audit findings
The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society [GMWS] has called for a “complete overhaul” of the mental health system in Gibraltar following the publication of the mental health audit carried out by Public Health England. The charity and pressure group said the mental health system in Gibraltar needs a “complete restructure” and “more coordination”, with “more investment...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here