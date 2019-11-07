Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

750,000 poppies to be dropped over white cliffs of dover for Remembrance Day

By Press Association
7th November 2019

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

Three-quarters of a million poppies are to be dropped over the White Cliffs of Dover in an emotional tribute to the fallen for Remembrance Day.

An original Second World War Dakota aircraft will fly over the landmark at exactly 11am on Sunday, flanked by two Spitfires.

As the nation falls silent, the Dakota will soar above the Kent countryside to mark 74 years since the end of the Second World War.

Veterans from several conflicts, including the Second World War, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan, will signal the drop from on board the Dakota as the formation reaches the sky above the cliffs.

The event is the brainchild of Kent-based Aero Legends, with proceeds going to the annual Poppy Appeal.

Aero Legends managing director Ben Perkins said: "Commemorations like this are incredibly important to remember those who fought and continue to fight for our freedom.

"We very much look forward to welcoming you to cover this special event."

The bio-degradable poppies will be dropped at exactly 11am on Remembrance Sunday above the Battle of Britain War Memorial next to the White Cliffs.

The aircraft will fly past at an altitude of just 500ft and a team of volunteers will ensure the poppies are cleared up after the ceremony.

The sight of three original Second World War aircraft dropping the poppies is sure to provide a moving tribute to those who fought, and continue to fight, for their country.

The Dakota will carry five veterans, including three former RAF men who served during the Second World War.

The battle-scarred aircraft - known to its crew at the time as "Drag 'Em Oot" - is itself a veteran of the conflict and took part in the troop drops on D-Day.

It still has 40 bullet holes in its fuselage dating back to those battles.

