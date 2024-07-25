Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Second Barbary macaque with Gib roots born at Scottish safari park

Photos by Jane Barlow/PA

By Press Association
25th July 2024

By Paul Cargill, PA Scotland, and Chronicle staff

A second Barbary macaque has been born at a Scottish safari park, its thrilled staff have announced.

The infant was born to mother Eadie last month and has been named Harper by keepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

She joins Hayley, who was born in May.

Barbary macaques are native to the mountainous regions of North Africa. It is believed there are only around 8,000 left in the wild.

The Scottish park is home to a troop of Barbary macaques shipped to Scotland from the Rock in 2014 as part of a plan to control monkeys that were causing havoc in town at the time.

Officials here identified the 30 worst offenders by monitoring how far they ranged from their home on the Upper Rock Nature Reserve into built-up areas.

The monkeys were then trapped over a three-week period in August and September that year and flown to Scotland on a chartered cargo plane accompanied by two experienced keepers.

The latest birth was celebrated by park staff who said Eadie is proving to be a natural first-time mother and Harper is thriving under her protection.

Keeper Morgan Meichan said: “Eadie has taken to motherhood with remarkable ease, and it’s wonderful to see Harper thriving under her care.”

“Harper is already showing signs of confidence and curiosity. This lively behaviour is reminiscent of both her mother and her grandmother Coral, who are well-known for their spirited and engaging personalities.”

