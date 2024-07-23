Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jul, 2024

UK’s Solicitor General reminds Commons of her Gibraltarian roots in maiden speech

Photo via UK Parliament

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2024

Sarah Sackman, the UK’s new Solicitor General, reminded the House of Commons of her Gibraltarian roots as she celebrated the multicultural diversity of her constituency, Finchley and Golders Green, during her maiden speech to parliament on Monday.

The Labour MP is the granddaughter of the late Solomon Seruya, a prominent Gibraltarian businessman and former Minister for Economic Development.

A barrister focused heavily on public law, Ms Sackman was elected an MP in Margaret Thatcher’s old north London constituency, an area with a large Jewish community.

“Like Mrs Thatcher, I am a patriot and I want our communities and our country to prosper and be an influence on the global stage,” she said.

“But unlike her, I fundamentally believe that there is such a thing as society.”

“Society is not an abstract idea to be buried in sociological essays. We can see it in the rich tapestry of communities that come together across Finchley and Golders Green.”

“I may be the first female, Jewish, Gibraltarian MP from this constituency, but I would not be here without the support of my neighbours and my community: the Cypriot community, the Somali Bravanese, the Kosovan, the Japanese, the Irish and Hindu communities, the lawyers and the Uber drivers, the charity workers and the campaigners, the Spurs fans and the fans of some other north London team.”

“Whereas in recent times some politicians have chosen to use ‘north Londoner’ as an insult, my constituents and I wear it as a badge of pride.”

“It symbolises a place that celebrates diversity, hard work and looking out for your neighbour.”

In her role as Solicitor General, Ms Sackman will support the Attorney General and provide advice across all areas of government legal work.

