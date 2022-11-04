7th edition of Eurafrica Trail closes with gruelling Rock climb

This week saw the culmination of the 7th edition of the ‘Eurafrica Trail’, with the past five editions involving Gibraltar as part of the gruelling route of this most unique Ultra Running Event.

The race is the only one of its kind that spans over two continents and three countries.

The race started in the village of Belyounech, Morocco, with a half marathon on October 29.

The second day involved a 6km Sprint Time Trial in Jimena de la Frontera, followed later that same day with a 25km trail run near Gaucin.

The final day commenced with a half marathon in Alcornocales, Algeciras, culminating that same afternoon with the daunting prospect of a Time Trial in Gibraltar, from Casemates Square to O’Hara’s Battery.

The overall race involved a gruelling 3000 metre climb through picturesque mountain ranges and scenic landscapes.

The Government of Gibraltar hosted the final leg of the event, with the logistics coordinated largely by the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority.

The event ended with a prize giving ceremony within St Michael’s Cave.

Awards were presented by the Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, who gave a warm welcome to all the participants and officials, from a whole host of countries, and expressed his excitement of the prospect of being involved in future Eurafrica events in the upcoming years.