Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

80th anniversary of D-day commemorative service set for Kings Chapel

Photo issued by the Royal British Legion Industries of military veterans stand beside some of the 80 Tommy silhouettes which make up the Tommies on the Beach sand installation at Stone Bay in Broadstairs, Kent, which has been created by Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) as a temporary tribute ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2024

The Royal British Legion (RBL) Gibraltar Branch, will be commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings and the Battle of Normandy with a special service at the Kings Chapel at noon on June 6.

The event will be open to all veterans as well as families and descendants of Normandy veterans.

The D-Day landings of 6 June 1944 (codenamed Operation Neptune) was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.

In the early hours of D-Day, an assault force of more than 130,000 troops, in a 500 vessel armada, came ashore on five beaches across a 50-mile stretch of Normandy coast.

By the end of D-Day there had been 10,000 allied casualties. Yet this was only the beginning.

The ensuing Battle of Normandy (Operation Overlord) was to last into August and cost tens of thousands of lives as it defeated and repulsed the occupying German forces eastwards.
The way for the liberation of much of north west Europe.

The current Chairman of the local branch, Lt Col (Rtd) Francis Brancato commenting on the Commemorations.

“We owe it to all those who took part in this historic and crucial engagement of WW2, including a number of Gibraltarians, to remember their bravery and sacrifice which paved the way for the liberation of much of north west Europe,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Tue 28th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

28th May 2024

Local News
New intake and head of training at Training Centre

28th May 2024

Local News
Gibraltar National Museum Open Day this Saturday

28th May 2024

Local News
St Bernard's Lower Primary School sustainable fun day

28th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024