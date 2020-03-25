Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Mar, 2020

82 test results pending, as Govt unveils newest virus statistics

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2020

The Gibraltar Government yesterday announced there were 10 active cases of coronavirus, with a further 82 test results pending.

This is the third consecutive day without any new cases reported, although the government has warned the community to expect the figures to rise in the coming days.

The information was disseminated via the ‘COVIDinfo’ telephone messaging service powered by Gibtelecom.

A total of five coronavirus patients have fully recovered and of 206 samples sent just some 15 cases have been detected.

People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary contact with others, in particular those aged over 70 years old.

The government reminds the public to protect loved ones by washing hands regularly for up to 20 seconds and by calling 111 if any symptoms develop.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

