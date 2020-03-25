82 test results pending, as Govt unveils newest virus statistics

The Gibraltar Government yesterday announced there were 10 active cases of coronavirus, with a further 82 test results pending.

This is the third consecutive day without any new cases reported, although the government has warned the community to expect the figures to rise in the coming days.

The information was disseminated via the ‘COVIDinfo’ telephone messaging service powered by Gibtelecom.

A total of five coronavirus patients have fully recovered and of 206 samples sent just some 15 cases have been detected.

People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary contact with others, in particular those aged over 70 years old.

The government reminds the public to protect loved ones by washing hands regularly for up to 20 seconds and by calling 111 if any symptoms develop.

