Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The man was arrested after the alleged threats were reported to police by the Chief Minister.

“The RGP can confirm that the matter in question was reported to police earlier this morning and a 38-year old local man has this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of Making Threats to Kill and Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network,” a spokesperson for the RGP told the Chronicle.

“The investigation is going, and the RGP will be making no further comment at this time.”