Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

By Chronicle Staff
15th July 2025

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The man was arrested after the alleged threats were reported to police by the Chief Minister.

“The RGP can confirm that the matter in question was reported to police earlier this morning and a 38-year old local man has this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of Making Threats to Kill and Improper Use of a Public Electronic Communications Network,” a spokesperson for the RGP told the Chronicle.

“The investigation is going, and the RGP will be making no further comment at this time.”

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Govt defends progress on refuse collection reforms after audit report reveals ‘scandalous’ £1.1m overtime

Mon 14th Jul, 2025

Sports

Gib scoops team silver in ‘brutal’ Island Games triathlon

Sun 13th Jul, 2025

Local News

Treaty will require ‘different way of thinking’ about residency permits, CM says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

Chief Secretary’s circular draws Opposition criticism

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Linda Alvarez appointed committee member of International Island Games Association

15th July 2025

Local News
Govt says criticism of procurement ‘unjustified’

15th July 2025

Local News
Concerns over ‘questionable payments’ trigger row on ‘spectre of favouritism or political patronage’

15th July 2025

Local News
Chief Secretary’s circular draws Opposition criticism

15th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025