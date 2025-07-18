CM tables motion rejecting audit report as biased, Azopardi responds with no confidence move 

The political heat over the 2018/2019 Principal Auditor’s report intensified on Thursday, as Chief Minister Fabian Picardo tabled a motion in Parliament to reject the Principal Auditor’s 2018/19 report for alleged political bias he said compromised its accuracy and reliability, and Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, replied with a motion of no confidence in the Chief Minister for what he described as an assault on democracy.

The motions come after more than a week of intense clashes between the Government and Opposition over the findings in the audit report, which highlighted concerns ranging from claims of “improper and unconstitutional” behaviour by the Chief Minister to excessive overtime in the public service, “questionable” ex gratia payments, procurement transparency and issues of value for money.

Mr Picardo has questioned the accuracy and reliability of the report, alleging political bias in what the Opposition says is an attempt to “trash” the report’s author.

“The Chief Minister has written to the Speaker of Parliament giving notice of his intention to move a motion regarding the accuracy and reliability of the Principal Auditor’s Report at the next meeting of Parliament,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The motion proposes that the report “fails in both its form and substance to conform to the standards of independence and objectivity that are both expected and required.”

“It further moves that the House considers the material errors of the Report that reflect a lack of competence on the part of its author, and the politically biased manner of its presentation that further illustrate a failure of independence and objectivity,” the Government said.

“The motion calls on the House to conclude that the Report’s clear bias significantly and completely compromises its accuracy and reliability, and to reject it as not being in keeping with the rigour, objectivity and independence required Constitutionally from a Principal Auditor's Report.”

It said the report has been “presented in a manner that is designed to be politically biased against the political parties that make up the Government and to align with the policies of the Opposition in a manner that is outside the bounds of an Auditor's report thereby further illustrating a failure of independence and objectivity.”

Mr Picardo has rejected the criticism of the Government contained within the report and said it is not in keeping with the “rigour, objectivity and independence required” under the Constitution.

The response from the GSD was swift.

Mr Azopardi presented a motion of no confidence in Mr Picardo because of the “scandalous abuse of power, assault on democracy and unconstitutional action of the Chief Minister and his Government.”

“The Chief Minister’s presentation of a self-serving Motion on the previous Principal Auditor is nothing short of a scandalous abuse of power by a desperate GSLP Government now fighting for political survival,” Mr Azopardi said.

“It is an act that is undemocratic and an abuse of Parliament as well as power.”

“It is beyond the pale and wholly unacceptable.”

“It comes against a background of other simmering scandals obvious from the evidence heard in the McGrail Inquiry.”

“This goes well beyond an attempt to rewrite the narrative in the Auditor’s Report.”

“It is the use of State power to squash criticism and silence individuals so that they can get on with the unquestioned use of power and taxpayer money.”

“It is an unconstitutional abuse of Parliament and power and a muscling down on the former Principal Auditor.”

“Worse still it is a chilling message to everyone that dissent will not be tolerated by this GSLP Government.”

“Independent constitutional officers called upon to audit and supervise the Government should be respected.”

“This has serious consequences for democracy, basic freedoms and our institutions.”

“This is a politically bankrupt administration that has totally lost its way and lost all respect for constitutional checks and balances.”

“They now need to go.”

‘POLITICAL THEATRE’

The Government, which has an in-built majority in Parliament, said it would defeat the GSD motion and amend it to refocus it on Mr Azopardi.

The GSD motion was “political theatre” that reflected and “increasingly divided and directionless” party that was lurching from crisis to crisis under Mr Azopardi’s leadership.

“He has presided over election defeats, a demoralised party, and a string of ill-conceived public interventions that have left even his own supporters questioning his political judgment,” it said.

The Government said it would engage in the debate on the GSD motion with facts, arguments and clarity.

“And when the vote is taken, it will reflect the confidence this House continues to place in the Chief Minister and the work of this Government.”

Mr Picardo said he was happy to have a debate on his record.

“I am happy to consider everything I have done for Gibraltar and what my Government and ministers have done for Gibraltar and compare that to the record of those sitting opposite us,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to the debate and thank the Leader of the Opposition for the opportunity to engage in it.”