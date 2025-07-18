Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Azopardi says public mood has shifted amid concern over transparency in governance 

By Brian Reyes
18th July 2025

The issues raised in the Principal Auditor’s 2018/19 report are not new and reflect an “opaque” approach to scrutiny by the Gibraltar Government that does nothing to dispel a “perception of political patronage and financial abuse”, Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, said this week.  In an interview with the Chronicle conducted on Wednesday,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Former Principal Auditor ‘factually and legally wrong’ on Savings Bank compliance audit, Govt says 

Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Local News

Audit report puts Savings Bank investment strategy under spotlight 

Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘explicitly’ not about sovereignty, Commons told

Wed 16th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Children explore emotions in yoga workshop

17th July 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Richard's Rendezvous: Benches diametrically opposed

17th July 2025

Features
Mark Montovio unveils ‘The Apostles’ at the Botanic Gardens

17th July 2025

Features
Molly McElwee spotlights women in tennis in new book

16th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025