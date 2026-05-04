85 wartime defensive structures documented across Gibraltar

The Ministry for Heritage has completed a major documentation exercise recording 85 Second World War pillboxes, casemated positions and embedded defensive structures across Gibraltar.

“The study reflects Gibraltar’s critical role during the Second World War as a strategic fortress guarding the entrance to the Mediterranean. Under the direction of British military planners, extensive defensive works were constructed across the Rock to counter the threat of amphibious assault and aerial attack,” said a Government statement.

The sites have been surveyed, catalogued and grouped into six geographical and operational sectors covering the Northern Defences, North Face, Upper Rock, Southern Defences, Western Defences and Eastern Defences.

The structures include machine-gun pillboxes, concrete casemates, modified musketry walls and improvised wartime defences, some of them integrated into earlier fortifications.

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Heritage, said: “This initiative represents an important step in preserving and understanding Gibraltar’s twentieth-century military heritage. These structures are not only physical remnants of wartime preparedness but also powerful reminders of the strategic importance of Gibraltar during one of the most challenging periods in modern history. By documenting and making this information accessible, we are ensuring that this important chapter of our history is both protected and better understood by future generations.”

The Ministry said the documentation forms part of ongoing work to enhance the protection, interpretation and public awareness of Gibraltar’s military landscape.

Members of the public can find more information on the Ministry for Heritage website.

The 85 recorded sites so far have been grouped into the following sections:

• WWII Northern Defences – Covering the land frontier and approaches from Spain, representing Gibraltar’s primary line of terrestrial defence.

• WWII North Face Defences – Encompassing fortified positions along the steep northern slopes of the Rock.

• WWII Upper Rock Defences – Including elevated strong points and observation-linked positions designed for wide-area surveillance and fire control over key road junctions.

• WWII Southern Defences – Focused on securing key infrastructure and approaches around Europa Point and the southern coastline.

• WWII Western Defences – Protecting Gibraltar’s harbour, dockyard, and urban frontage along the Bay as well as key road junctions.

• WWII Eastern Defences – Addressing the more exposed Mediterranean-facing coastline, where the threat of seaborne landings was significant.