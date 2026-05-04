Gibraltar Horticultural Society visits Madeira memorial

Members of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society gathered at a memorial in Madeira commemorating the evacuation of Gibraltarians during the Second World War.

The society said the visit was a reminder of the shared history between Gibraltar and Madeira, and the resilience of those affected by the evacuation.

The stop formed part of the society’s annual trip, which gives members an opportunity to explore gardens, landscapes and horticultural practices abroad.

The society said the trips also helped honour the stories and heritage that have shaped Gibraltar’s community.

For more information about how to get involved visit www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com