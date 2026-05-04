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Mon 4th May, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Horticultural Society visits Madeira memorial

By Chronicle Staff
4th May 2026

Members of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society gathered at a memorial in Madeira commemorating the evacuation of Gibraltarians during the Second World War.

The society said the visit was a reminder of the shared history between Gibraltar and Madeira, and the resilience of those affected by the evacuation.

The stop formed part of the society’s annual trip, which gives members an opportunity to explore gardens, landscapes and horticultural practices abroad.

The society said the trips also helped honour the stories and heritage that have shaped Gibraltar’s community.

For more information about how to get involved visit www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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