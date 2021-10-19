Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Oct, 2021

Sports

Five wins for Calpe Rowing Club at the 4th Sevilla International Rowing Masters Regatta

By Guest Contributor
19th October 2021

 
Over 500 veteran athletes from ten different countries competed in the 4th Sevilla Rowing Masters Regatta during the weekend of October 16 and 17.
Forty eight, races on Saturday and twenty-seven on Sunday ran on schedule in what has been described as the excellent rowing course on the Guadalquivir and boating from the CAR (Centro de Alto Rendimiento).
A total of twelve veteran rowers from Calpe competed in a wide range of events across different age categories ranging from Veteran A, minimum age 27, to Veteran G, over 65 years.
A total of five wins meant that Calpe RC was one of the more successful clubs during the weekend. Wins in Veteran F Quad scull ( Nicky Prior, Leslie Grech, Nigel Pardo, Marcelino Linares), Veteran A single sculls ( Mark Lett), Veteran C single sculls ( Jonathan Zammit), Veteran C double scull ( Mark Francis, Nicky Prior) and Veteran C pairs ( Shane Shacaluga, Jonathan Zammit).
Unfortunately, the team could not repeat their 2019 win in Veteran C eights. An extremely strong field, led by the Spanish Veteran Champions from Club Nautico Sevilla , saw Calpe come in a close third behind the Spanish and Portuguese eights, but ahead of two other Portuguese combinations.
Racing takes place over the standard veteran distance of 1000m and notwithstanding the different age categories competition is fierce, but friendly. Many competitors having raced each other here and in other regattas over many years.
Covid allowing, the Club will be back in Seville next year for the fifth edition of this popular international Masters event.

