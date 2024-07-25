Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Netball keeps on going up the world rankings

By Stephen Ignacio
25th July 2024

Gibraltar netball continues to rise up the world rankings. In the latest rankings published by World netball Gibraltar was listed 26th in the rankings, one spot above their previous position.
This follows a continued rise which has seen them go into 36th, then rising to 32 and then 27 in a short space of time.
Following their performance in Division Two they continued their climb up the world rankings now within touching distance of both the United Arab Emirates and Ireland who sit 21 and 22 respectively.
Gibraltar now ranked six positions above the Isle of Man, who have become one of their closest rivals.
France who only recently entered the international scene have catapulted to 29th position.
Significantly Gibraltar is one position higher than the USA where the sport is starting to make some waves in recent years.
Australia, New Zealand and England as expected taking the top three spots with Jamaica in fourth.

