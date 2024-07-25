Match Report: Bruno Magpies 0-3 Copenhagen

UEFA Conference League, Round Two, First Leg

Ranked 34th in UEFA Club coefficient having last season beaten among others Manchester United and later defeated by Manchester City, Copenhagen was probably the highest ranked team Bruno Magpies have faced.

The latter, originally known as a pub team, were now far from being just that. Their defeat of Derry across two leagues in the first round of the Conference League underlined the progress the club had made in the past ten years. From second division to three consecutive campaigns in European competitions. This third one with a difference to their previous with Nathan Rooney at the helm and making the difference.

It was a sell out crowd with no tickets available for sale four hours before kick off.

Although Europa Park is much smaller in terms of capacity to Victoria Stadium this was a significant feat for a Gibraltar club. A twenty pound fee, alongside a 15 euro subscription fee to watch the live stream if you couldn’t buy a ticket meant that this would be a a small boost for the Magpies.

Few doubted that this would be a challenge for the Magpies. The expectations of a Copenhagen powered match realised from the first minutes where Coleing was forced to make save after save.

This was not the first time Copenhagen had visited Gibraltar, few could forget the flares at the stadium and the synchronised chanting from the visiting fans. Enough to silence local fans.

The same was to be seen this second time around. Although the expectations, after seeing Copenhagen reach groups stages and beating some of the best was that anything better than a narrow defeat for the Magpies would be a massive victory for the team even in defeat.

The first leg was to prove a very difficult encounter for the Magpies.

In a challenging UEFA Conference League Round Two first leg, Bruno Magpies from Gibraltar were outclassed by Copenhagen, who secured a convincing 3-0 victory away from home. The Danish side dominated the proceedings with goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi, Viktor Claesson, and Victor Froholdt.

The match began with Copenhagen asserting control early on. Despite a few scattered attempts from the Magpies, it was clear that Copenhagen's experience and quality would be hard to contend with. The first goal came at the half-hour mark when Mohamed Elyounoussi latched onto a precise cross from Magnus Mattsson to put the visitors ahead.

The Magpies struggled to create significant chances and found themselves on the back foot for much of the first half. Copenhagen's relentless pressure nearly paid off several times, but a combination of solid goalkeeping from Dayle Coleing and last-ditch defending kept the scoreline at 1-0 going into the break.

The second half saw more of the same, with Copenhagen maintaining their dominance. The 62nd minute brought another breakthrough for the Danish side, as Viktor Claesson capitalized on a Mattsson assist to double their lead. Just three minutes later, Victor Froholdt sealed the victory with a well-placed shot following a set-up by Denis Vavro.

Bruno Magpies made several substitutions in an attempt to shift the momentum, but Copenhagen's disciplined defense and midfield control stifled any potential threats. The Magpies' best efforts were limited to set pieces and a few counter-attacks, but they could not find a way past Kamil Grabara in the Copenhagen goal.

Copenhagen's disciplined performance was marred slightly by a couple of bookings, with Orri Óskarsson and Álex Carrascal each receiving a yellow card. The match ended with Copenhagen comfortably seeing out the game, securing a crucial three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.

Bruno Magpies will have a mountain to climb in the return fixture in Denmark if they are to overturn this deficit. Meanwhile, Copenhagen will be confident of progressing to the next round, given their commanding display in this first leg.

The second leg promises to be a tough encounter for Bruno Magpies, who will need to find a new level if they are to challenge Copenhagen's comfortable lead. However, with the pressure now off their shoulders and few expecting Bruno’s to make a comeback this could prove also to be the Magpies best chance to shine with nothing to lose.