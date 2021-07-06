A busy few days for RGP search team

The past three days have seen works intensify at the North Mole for several specially trained Licensed Search Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police.

Prior to the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales on Tuesday, the entire area had to be searched from top to bottom by a combined team of officers from the two police forces.

The officers were also joined by Koki, the GDP’s explosives detection dog.

“During the search, literally no stone was left unturned to make sure that the area was completely safe,” said a statement from the RGP.

“Prior to joining the specialist department, our LSOs must have successfully passed an intensive five-day course approved by the UK's College of Policing.”

“RGP and GDP officers often work together as a unit to help clear buildings ahead of big events, to find missing persons or to recover evidence.”