A charity convoy crosses from Algeciras to Ceuta

The Catalan association Border Resistance has organised a convoy from different parts of Spain to deliver three vans of aid to NGOs working with migrants in Ceuta.

The organisation's spokesperson, Shadi, said Border Resistance had worked with associations in Barcelona, the Basque Country, Madrid, Cádiz, Málaga and Algeciras.

In Algeciras, three vans were loaded with food, essential supplies and clothing donated with the support of the NGO No Name Kitchen.

The vans crossed the Strait last Saturday and the supplies were delivered in Ceuta.

Border Resistance said its collection point would now be at the Islamic Centre of Algeciras, as it does not have the infrastructure required to collect donations from across Spain and deliver them to Ceuta.

Photos provided by Border Resistance.