Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

A charity convoy crosses from Algeciras to Ceuta

By Maria Jesus Corrales
10th August 2026

The Catalan association Border Resistance has organised a convoy from different parts of Spain to deliver three vans of aid to NGOs working with migrants in Ceuta. 

The organisation's spokesperson, Shadi, said Border Resistance had worked with associations in Barcelona, the Basque Country, Madrid, Cádiz, Málaga and Algeciras. 

In Algeciras, three vans were loaded with food, essential supplies and clothing donated with the support of the NGO No Name Kitchen. 

The vans crossed the Strait last Saturday and the supplies were delivered in Ceuta. 

Border Resistance said its collection point would now be at the Islamic Centre of Algeciras, as it does not have the infrastructure required to collect donations from across Spain and deliver them to Ceuta. 

Photos provided by Border Resistance.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

‘Don’t look at the eclipse’ as eye damage is irreversible, GHA warns

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Sports

Peat finishes bottom of rankings in 100m European Championship heats

Mon 10th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain restores border checks for travellers from Italy

7th August 2026

UK/Spain News
Spain urges Italy to lift border controls before Monday

7th August 2026

UK/Spain News
Spain says Schengen ‘was never at risk’ after Ceuta migrant crisis

5th August 2026

UK/Spain News
Spain seeks EU solidarity over Ceuta migration crisis

4th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026